Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Fries with Yoghurt Dip

Side dish – 3-4 portions

Servings 3 persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Main courses
30-60 minutes
Potatoes
Airfryer
Gluten-free

Ingredients

  • 500 g large waxy potatoes
  • ½ tablespoon (olive) oil
  • 150 ml (Greek) yoghurt
  • 2 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  • Peel the potatoes and cut them (with a French fries cutter) into long, 8 mm thick strips.
  • Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
  • Preheat the AirFryer to 150°C. Carefully coat the potato strips in oil in a wide bowl and transfer them to the fryer basket.
  • Slide the basket into the AirFryer and set the timer to 5 minutes. Fry the fries until they are crisp tender and allow them to cool.
  • Now increase the AirFryer temperature to 180°C. Slide the basket with the fries into the AirFryer again and set the timer to 12-16 minutes. Fry the fries golden brown.
  • While the fries are frying, make the yoghurt dip. In a small bowl, mix the yoghurt with the parsley and the chives. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Allow the fries to drain in a colander lined with kitchen paper. Sprinkle with salt.
Fries with Yoghurt Dip

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related products