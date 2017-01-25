Philips Avance Collection Airfryers gives you advanced controls to make great-tasting meals that are virtually oil-free. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup.
Virtually no oil required
QuickControl dial with digital display
Fry, bake, roast or grill
* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
Our Avance Collection of Airfryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it’s golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required. All this, with little to no oil.
Small footprint, large capacity
The Avance Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.
Fast, easy & efficient
With instant heat-up, preset programs for the most popular dishes and a new QuickControl dial, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
