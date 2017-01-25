Search terms

Philips Airfryer Avance 
Fry in a healthier way

Philips Airfryer Avance 
Fry in a healthier way

Airfryer
Airfryer

Digital Collection
for digital control

Viva Collection
for everyday use

    Airfryer No1

    Take control of your meals

    Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

    HD9643

    Philips Avance Collection Airfryers gives you advanced controls to make great-tasting meals that are virtually oil-free. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup. 

    Virtually no oil required

    QuickControl dial with digital display

    Fry, bake, roast or grill

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Reviews and Awards

    Product design award 2017

     

    Tastier with TurboStar

     

    Our Avance Collection of Airfryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it’s golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required. All this, with little to no oil.

    Airfryer Turbostar Technology
    Turbostar

    Small footprint, large capacity

     

    The Avance Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity. 

    Fast, easy & efficient

     

    With instant heat-up, preset programs for the most popular dishes and a new QuickControl dial, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.

    chicken
    frying
    baking
    roasting

    Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

    Be inspired

    Philips Airfryer App

    Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.

    Download the app here:

    Recipes for success 

    Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).

    • Starter & snacks
      Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips

      Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips

    • Main courses
      Roasted Rack Of Lamb With A Macadamia Crust | Philips

      Roasted Rack Of Lamb With A Macadamia Crust | Philips

    • Main courses
      Homemade Fries | Philips

      Homemade Fries | Philips

    • Desserts & baked goods
      Apricot And Blackberry Crumble | Philips

      Apricot And Blackberry Crumble | Philips

    Recipe videos

    Heart Healthy Meal - Hainanese Chicken Chop Recipe

    Heart Healthy Meal - Fish & Beancurd Roll Recipe

    Philips Airfryer - How to Bake Cheesecake

    Heart Healthy Meal - Apple Fries Recipe

    Heart Healthy Meal - Kuih Kasturi Recipe

    Philips Airfryer - How to Cook Black Pepper Chicken

    Heart Healthy Meal - Keerai Vadai Recipe

    Philips Airfryer - How to Grill Stingray

    Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.

    Quick clean basket

    Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.

    Instant heat

    No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    Grilling

    Frying

    Baking

    Roasting

