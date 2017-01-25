Answer: For optimal results with the Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in the Airfryer. If you prepare snacks in the Airfryer that are meant to be prepared in a deep-fat fryer, the snacks usually stay pale and are often less crispy.



If you did use oven-ready snacks and they do not become crispy and stay pale, please check the following:



The amount of ingredients:

Put smaller batches of ingredients in the basket. Cover the bottom of the basket with just one layer. Smaller batches are fried more evenly.



The set temperature :

Most snacks need to be prepared at 200ºC, except for pastry-based snacks. You have to airfry pastry-based snacks at 180ºC.



The preparation time:

If you have not preheated the Airfryer before you put in the snacks, make sure you add 3 minutes extra to the preparation time when you start frying.

Note: Most snacks need the preparation time indicated for the oven to become fully cooked. Preparation times for the deep-fat fryer are shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Most snacks need between 6 and 10 minutes to cook.

Tip: If your croquettes or snacks burst when you prepare them in the Airfryer, choose a shorter preparation time.



If the snacks still do not turn out crispy and brown, we advise you to contact the Philips Consumer Care Center in your country.

