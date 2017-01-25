Search terms

1

Philips Airfryer XL
Fry in a healthier way

Philips Airfryer XL
Fry in a healthier way

Airfryer
Airfryer
Airfryer

XL Collection
for the whole family

Digital Collection
for digital control

Viva Collection
for everyday use

    Airfryer No1

    Good for the whole family

    Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

    Be the first to review this item

    Read all reviews

    Philips Airfryer XL Collection can air fry a  great-tasting meal for the whole family. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup. 

    Checkmark feature

    Virtually no oil required

    Checkmark feature

    1.2 kg capacity for up to 5 people

    Checkmark feature

    Fry, bake, roast or grill without unpleasant odours

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

    Philips Airfryer

    HD9240/90

    Be the first to review this item

    Read all reviews
    Checkmark feature

    Virtually no oil required

    Checkmark feature

    1.2 kg capacity for up to 5 people

    Checkmark feature

    Fry, bake, roast or grill without unpleasant odours

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    The healthier way to cook

     

    Our unique Rapid Air system fries to perfection with little or no added fat. Optimal temperature and precision air circulation produce a cleaner, safer, economical alternative to oil frying. Your Airfryer is fast and effective for baking, roasting and grilling, too. 

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    grilling

    Grilling

    frying

    Frying

    baking

    Baking

    roasting

    Roasting

    Family-size fryer

     

    With 50% more capacity than our compact Philips Airfryers, Airfryer XL can handle mealtime for the whole family. Feed up to five people – with easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand, when you’re through. 

     

    Fast & easy to use

     

    Airfryer XL is fast and powerful with a touchscreen and smart preset buttons for the most popular dishes. Feeling creative? Check our Philips Airfryer app for tips and recipes. 

    Similar products

    Have you considered these?

    Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

    Be inspired

    Philips Airfryer App

    Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.

    Download the app here:

    Appstore
    Google Playstore

    Recipes for success 

    Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).

    • Starter & snacks
      Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips

      Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Roasted Rack Of Lamb With A Macadamia Crust | Philips

      Roasted Rack Of Lamb With A Macadamia Crust | Philips

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Homemade Fries | Philips

      Homemade Fries | Philips

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Apricot And Blackberry Crumble | Philips

      Apricot And Blackberry Crumble | Philips

      View recipe
    See all recipes

    Recipe videos

    Recipe inspiration for your Philips Airfryer from Dr Jo McMillan, Callum Hann, Bondi Harvest and Lyndey Milan

    video thumbnail
    Download recipes here (0.0KB)

    Polenta Macadamia Fish Goujons with Paprika Home-Cut Chips with Dr Joanna McMilan

    video thumbnail
    Download recipe here (0.0KB)

    Falafel with beetroot tahini sauce and shaved zucchini salad with Callum Hann

    video thumbnail
    Download recipes here (337.0KB)

    Chickpeas & Pumpkin Salad with Lyndey Milan

    video thumbnail
    Download recipes here (427.0KB)

    Lamb two ways with Lyndey Milan

    video thumbnail
    Download recipe here (466.0KB)

    Recipe Jerk Chicken with Bondi Harvest

    video thumbnail
    Download recipe here (416.0KB)

    Recipe Harissa Prawns with Bondi Harvest

    Whats in the box?

    Healthier frying

    Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.

    quick clean

    Quick clean basket

    Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.

    instant heat

    Instant heat

    No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.

    dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Accessories

    For use with this product

    FAQs

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.