Philips Airfryer XL Fry in a healthier way
XL Collection
for the whole family
Good for the whole family
Great taste with up to 80% less fat*
Philips Airfryer XL Collection can air fry a great-tasting meal for the whole family. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup.
Virtually no oil required
1.2 kg capacity for up to 5 people
Fry, bake, roast or grill without unpleasant odours
* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
Great taste with up to 80% less fat* Philips Airfryer
HD9240/90
* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer The healthier way to cook
Our unique Rapid Air system fries to perfection with little or no added fat. Optimal temperature and precision air circulation produce a cleaner, safer, economical alternative to oil frying. Your Airfryer is fast and effective for baking, roasting and grilling, too.
With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake Family-size fryer
With 50% more capacity than our compact Philips Airfryers, Airfryer XL can handle mealtime for the whole family. Feed up to five people – with easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand, when you’re through. Fast & easy to use
Airfryer XL is fast and powerful with a touchscreen and smart preset buttons for the most popular dishes. Feeling creative? Check our Philips Airfryer app for tips and recipes. Similar products
HD9643/11
TurboStar Quick Clean Non-stick surface Black, 1425W, 0.8kg
HD9640/01
TurboStar TurboStar technology White, 1425W, 0.8kg
HD9238/41
Low fat fryer Multicooker White/lavender
Be inspired Philips Airfryer App
Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés. Recipes for success
Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
Starter & snacks
Thai Fish Cakes With Mango Salsa | Philips View recipe
Main courses
Roasted Rack Of Lamb With A Macadamia Crust | Philips View recipe
Desserts & baked goods
Apricot And Blackberry Crumble | Philips View recipe
Recipe videos Recipe inspiration for your Philips Airfryer from Dr Jo McMillan, Callum Hann, Bondi Harvest and Lyndey Milan
Polenta Macadamia Fish Goujons with Paprika Home-Cut Chips with Dr Joanna McMilan
Falafel with beetroot tahini sauce and shaved zucchini salad with Callum Hann
Chickpeas & Pumpkin Salad with Lyndey Milan
Lamb two ways with Lyndey Milan
Recipe Jerk Chicken with Bondi Harvest
Recipe Harissa Prawns with Bondi Harvest
Healthier frying
Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.
Quick clean basket
Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
Instant heat
No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
Dishwasher safe parts
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Accessories
For use with this product FAQs
Why are my snacks, such as croquettes and chicken nuggets, not baked crispy and brown? Why are my snacks, such as croquettes and chicken nuggets, not baked crispy and brown?
Answer: For optimal results with the Airfryer, you should use oven-ready products. Oven-ready snacks become golden brown and crispy when prepared in the Airfryer. If you prepare snacks in the Airfryer that are meant to be prepared in a deep-fat fryer, the snacks usually stay pale and are often less crispy.
If you did use oven-ready snacks and they do not become crispy and stay pale, please check the following:
The amount of ingredients:
Put smaller batches of ingredients in the basket. Cover the bottom of the basket with just one layer. Smaller batches are fried more evenly.
The set temperature:
Most snacks need to be prepared at 200ºC, except for pastry-based snacks. You have to airfry pastry-based snacks at 180ºC.
The preparation time:
If you have not preheated the Airfryer before you put in the snacks, make sure you add 3 minutes extra to the preparation time when you start frying.
Note: Most snacks need the preparation time indicated for the oven to become fully cooked. Preparation times for the deep-fat fryer are shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Most snacks need between 6 and 10 minutes to cook.
Tip: If your croquettes or snacks burst when you prepare them in the Airfryer, choose a shorter preparation time. If the snacks still do not turn out crispy and brown, we advise you to contact the Philips Consumer Care Center in your country. Why is the Airfryer better than a conventional deep-fat fryer? Why is the Airfryer better than a conventional deep-fat fryer?
Answer: Unlike a conventional deep-fat fryer, you do not have to use frying oil in the Airfryer to prepare tasty food. The Airfryer fries the food with circulating hot air by a process referred to as Rapid Air technology. Thanks to this technology, the fries contain up to 80% less fat than fries prepared in a deep-fat fryer. When you prepare homemade French fries, the fat percentage can be even as low as 1.5% As no frying oil is needed, preparing food in the Airfryer produces less smell than frying in a conventional deep-fat fryer.
What types of frozen fries can I prepare in the Airfryer? What types of frozen fries can I prepare in the Airfryer?
Answer: You can prepare two types of froze fries in the Airfryer:
1. Frozen oven-ready fries
2. Frozen fries suitable for deep-fat frying.
Tip: Other frozen potato varieties other than fries are also worth trying.
Note: Keep in mind that frozen fries differ from each other. Different brands and varieties need their own settings. In the manual and the Quick Start Guide, you find indications on preparation times. If your frozen fries do not turn out as expected, please read the FAQ ‘My food does not turn out as crispy as I expected. What can I do?’
Which oil is best to use? Which oil is best to use?
Answer: Most cooking oils can be used to add taste and crispiness to ingredients prepared in the Airfryer. We advise you to stick to traditional cooking oils such as: Olive oil Sunflower oil Peanut oil
You can also use spiced or flavored oil or soak spices in the oil before you use it. This is an easy way to vary the flavors in your dishes. You can also use butter sprays.
Note: Adding oil is only necessary when you prepare homemade dishes from fresh ingredients that have not been pretreated, such as freshly peeled potatoes or unmarinated chicken. Adding oil creates a crispy layer on the untreated food and improves its taste. How long does the Airfryer have to cool down before I can store it? How long does the Airfryer have to cool down before I can store it?
Answer: We advise you to let the Airfryer cool down before you store it. You can speed up the cooling-down process by taking the pan out of the appliance after use. When you have removed the pan, cooling down takes between 30 and 45 minutes. You can cool down the pan by filling it with cold tap water.
How to stop white smoke coming from the appliance? How to stop white smoke coming from the appliance?
Answer: When you want to stop the white smoke, follow the below steps:
1. Switch off the Airfryer
2. Put on oven gloves to protect your hands. Pull the pan out and remove the basket. Put the basket on a plate for the time being Tip: You can cover it to keep most of the heat inside.
3. Use a full hand of kitchen paper to soak up the oil on the bottom of the pan
4. Put the basket back into the pan and slide the pan back into the appliance 5. Resume the hot air frying process by turning the timer to the remaining minutes of the preparation time. How to clean the outside and inside of the Airfryer? How to clean the outside and inside of the Airfryer?
Answer: Because the Airfryer is not filled with oil, the outside of the appliance will not get greasy like a conventional deep fat fryer. Make sure your Airfryer is cooled down!
1. Clean the outside of the appliance with a moist cloth
2. Clean the inside of the appliance with hot water and a soft sponge
3. If necessary, food residues stuck to the heating element can be removed with a soft to medium bristle brush. Important: Do not use a steel wire brush or a hard bristle brush, as this might damage the coating on the heating element.
4. Clean the heating element with a soft to medium bristle brush 5. Afterwards dry the heating element with paper towels. How to clean the Airfryer basket and the pan? How to clean the Airfryer basket and the pan?
Answer: When you want to clean the Airfryer basket and pan, follow the below steps:
1. Fill the Airfryer pan with hot water to which you add some washing-up liquid
2. Let the pan with the basket inside soak for 10 minutes
3. Clean the black basket walls with a non-abrasive sponge or brush
4. Turn the basket upside down. Scrub the basket bottom with a brush or a scouring pad 5. Clean the pan with a non-abrasive sponge or brush.
