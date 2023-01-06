If you are curious about how safe it is to use a shaving foil on your body, please see the information below.



All Philips products consisting of a shaving foil are skin friendly. Philips is not a dermatological authority and cannot give skin, hair or nail advice on individual cases.



Before using a Philips product with a shaving foil, it is good practice to visually check the device to ensure that the shaving foil is still intact. To minimise the wear of the foil, safely store your product and protect the foil from outside pressure or impacts by attaching a cap or comb. Replace the foil immediately when it is damaged, via our webshop or your local Consumer Care.



You can use the shaving foil to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline, for example armpits, arms, legs, and bikini or pubic area (with a trimming comb). When using the shaving head or trimmer in the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia), ensure that you attach the trimming comb to the shaving head. We do not recommend using it on your face or head because you will not get desired results and it may also damage your skin.



Some products come with additional attachments to use on sensitive areas, like your pubic region. You can find more information about using these attachments this in your user manual or you can contact us.



If you are still unsure about using Philips devices with a shaving foil, please consult your doctor or healthcare professional who can examine whether your skin is suitable for this type of hair removal device.

