Published on 04 September 2025
For optimal cutting and gliding performance, we advise you to replace the foil every 12 months or when it no longer provides the shaving or trimming results you expect. Always replace the foil with an original Philips foil.

Depending on your usage behaviour, the exact lifetime of your foil may vary. Similar to a manual blade, the foil becomes blunt over time and this may result in reduced shaving performance and an increased hair pulling sensation during shaving and trimming. You may wish to replace your foil sooner or later than indicated, depending on how satisfied you are with the performance of the foil.
 

  • Replace the shaving foil immediately if it becomes damaged.
  • The density and thickness of your hair impact the longevity of the shaving foil.
  • Regular cleaning and maintenance of the foil can help maximise its lifetime and ensure optimal shaving performance. Clean your Philips lady shaver after every use to remove hair and debris. 
  • Store your lady shaver with a comb or protective cap attached to protect the foil from accidental damage.

