2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE719/00, BRE228/00, BRL136/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I exfoliate my skin before hair removal?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
How do I use the attachments and accessories that come with my epilator?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?