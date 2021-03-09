The Philips Avent single/double electric breast pump has a soft, adaptive cushion. There is only one cushion size! It is designed to adapt to your specific nipple size, just like your baby. It is made of flexible silicone, and fits up to 99.98%* of nipple sizes (up to 30mm)*. This unique cushion makes the pump effective by gently stimulating your nipple for quicker milk flow.

*Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).