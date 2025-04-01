Article Published Date : 01 April 2025
Your Philips Avent electric breast pump is designed to be used with a variety of bras for easier, more comfortable pumping. Check the following wearing advice for your specific model.
Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump The shields and cups fit in most regular and nursing bras. If you feel uncomfortable while pumping, try switching to a stretchier bra (but not too stretchy so as to avoid the cups slipping during pumping). Wearing a wired bra is not recommended.
Philips Avent Single/Double Electric Breast Pump Works well with most regular nursing bras. Works well with most pumping bras with larger slits for the pump funnel (the pump body cannot be attached through the bra). Using a pumping bra with circular holes instead of slits is not recommended.
The information on this page applies to the following models:
SCF439/01 , SCF532/11 , SCF552/11 , SCF554/11 , SCF398/11 , SCF396/11 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers
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