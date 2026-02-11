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How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?

There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low-speed or the high-speed setting by pressing the on/off button, or by sliding the speed setting slide up. 

If you press the on/off button once, the Philips Epilator starts on a high-speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press the on/off button a third time, your epilator switches off.

How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE719/00, BRE710/00, BRE740/10. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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