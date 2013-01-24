Let Philips curved monitors envelop you
Philips curved monitors take the viewing experience to a whole new level. Available in 24”, 27”, 32”, 34”, 43”, and 49” formats, Philips curved monitors are specifically shaped to mimick the natural curve of the eye, minimizing distortion and reducing distraction while creating a subtly immersive effect that draws you in. Equipped with a vast array of innovative features to help boost your productivity while enhancing your comfort, these monitors ensure more convenient, more enjoyable work and play.