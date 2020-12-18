2 year warranty
Discontinued
Get in the moment
This Quad HD curved Momentum display gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
km6288
18/12/2020
한국
필립스 모니터 대박입니다
필립스꺼 처음 써보는데 너무 좋네요 평이 좋길래 샀는데 잘 샀습니다 무결점으로 잘 받아서 쓰고 있습니다
Pros
화질이 좋다
Cons
무겁다
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 325M8C 커브드 QHD LCD 디스플레이
Date of Use 2020-11-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 325M8C 커브드 QHD LCD 디스플레이
Date of Use 2020-11-18
naion02
25/08/2020
한국
가성비 끝판왕 모니터
필립스 제품답게 빛샘이나 불량화소 등등의 전반적인 제품 퀄리티가 높습니다. g 싱크를 사용할 수 있는 모니터라 게임플레이시 좋고 32인치의 큰 화면으로 영상감상 용으로도 탁월합니다.
Pros
32인치의 큰 화면, 플리커 프리 등등의 다양한 기능
Cons
플랫 모니터가 없다는 점, va 패널이라는 점,스탠드의 기능이 전무하다는 점
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 325M8C 커브드 QHD LCD 디스플레이
Date of Use 2020-07-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 325M8C 커브드 QHD LCD 디스플레이
Date of Use 2020-07-25
nettiy
07/06/2020
한국
성능 및 디자인 등 전반적으로 만족합니다.
그동안 27인치 평면모니터를 사용하다 좀 더 큰화면의 모니터를 사용하고 싶어 구입하게 되었습니다. 커브드 제품 사용이 처음인데 화면이 왜곡된다고 하는 등의 부정적인 의견이 많아 구매를 망설였습니다만 막상 제품을 구입하여 사용해보니 평면 모니터에 비해 확실히 몰입감이 좋고 엑셀 등의 문서 작업시에도 별 왜곡을 느끼지는 못하겠습니다. 적당이 휘어진 디자인도 멋지고 커브드모니터만의 장점도 많은 것 같습니다. 커브드 액정의 내구성이 약하다는 말이 있어 다소 걱정을 했는데 받침대가 당초부터 조립된 상태로 포장되어 왔기에 꺼낼때만 조심하면 설치는 혼자서도 간단했습니다. 필립스모니터 역시 처음인데 일 주일 이상 사용해본 결과 국내 대기업 모니터에 비해 손색이 없다는 생각이 들고 가성비 훌륭합니다. 색표현이나 명암비도 매우 좋아 사진이나 영화볼때도 만족스럽고, 32인치 넓직한 모니터 면적이 주는 만족감도 큽니다. 결점없이 깨끗한 화면, QHD 해상도(2560*1440)로 보는 문자 가독력 역시 딱 적당하고 보기 좋은것 같습니다. 모니터로 쓰기에는 역시 UHD보다는 QHD 가 적합한것 같네요. 전반적으로 잘 구입했다는 생각이 듭니다. 부디 고장없이 오랫동안 사용할 수 있으면 좋겠습니다~
Pros
디자인,색표현,주사율,가성비좋음
Cons
스피커 내장 없음
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 325M8C 커브드 QHD LCD 디스플레이
Date of Use 2020-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 325M8C 커브드 QHD LCD 디스플레이
Date of Use 2020-05-07
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.