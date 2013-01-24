Docking monitors

Discover how USB-C empowers and simplifies your work-life



A perfect image quality is just part of the whole picture. Professional users look for displays that easy and fast to setup and configure, and which also provide for a tidy workspace. This is why Philips engineered monitors with an integrated docking solution based on the new USB 3.1 Type-C standard, delivering a simple, practical way to carry different signals on the same cable. Now you can rely on a single cable for transmitting video, USB and peripheral signals, while it charges your laptop or smart devices too.