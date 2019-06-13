Best Tips on How to Increase Your Milk Supply

Signs that you don’t need to boost your milk supply



It’s natural for moms to worry that they’re not producing enough milk, especially as it can be difficult to measure exactly how much you are producing. This leads to moms assuming they need to increase their milk supply. But don’t panic: if your baby is showing the following signs, they are likely to be getting plenty of milk.1,2



Your baby appears happy. Your newborn looks happy and content after feeding and releases on his or her own.

Your baby is gaining weight. Your newborn is gaining his or her expected weight, which is about 5.5-8.5 ounces per week until four months of age.



Your baby is swallowing. Your baby goes through periods of obvious swallowing or gulping during feeds when you have a letdown. When this happens, your baby's sucking will slow down and his or her mouth fills with larger volumes of milk.

Your baby is alert. Your newborn is alert and active while he or she is awake and is meeting overall developmental milestones.



If you recognize these signs, your baby is most likely getting enough milk. But if you think that you are not producing enough milk, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways that you can help to boost your milk supply.