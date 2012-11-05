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More comfort, more milk
When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.See all benefits
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The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.
Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.
The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be place within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. The breast pump comes with a handy travel bag.
Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.
Double electric breast pumps are ideal for moms who pump milk regularly. Save time by comfortably pumping from both breasts at once.
Simultaneous pumping at both breasts is proven more efficient and may even boost your ability to produce breast milk.*
Breast pump
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