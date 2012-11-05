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    Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump

    SCF334/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    More comfort, more milk

    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,791.00

    Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump

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    More comfort, more milk

    Breast pump with massage cushion

    • Natural
    • Includes 2x 4oz bottle
    More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

    The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

    Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

    Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

    When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

    Soft massage cushion with warm feel

    Soft massage cushion with warm feel

    Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

    Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

    Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

    Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

    Compact lightweight design, includes handy travel bag

    Compact lightweight design, includes handy travel bag

    The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be place within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. The breast pump comes with a handy travel bag.

    Easy cleaning due to the small number of separate parts

    Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.

    Easy operation at the touch of a button

    Double electric breast pumps are ideal for moms who pump milk regularly. Save time by comfortably pumping from both breasts at once.

    The perfect time saver for moms

    Simultaneous pumping at both breasts is proven more efficient and may even boost your ability to produce breast milk.*

    Technical Specifications

    • Breast pump

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck
      Breast pump design
      Compact design

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      Breast pump
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Breast pad sample packs
      2 (2 Day pads & 2 Night pads)  pcs
      Extra soft newborn flow nipple
      2  pcs
      Sealing disc for milk storage
      2  pcs
      Natural bottle 4oz
      2  pcs
      Breast pump body
      2  pcs
      Standard size cushion
      2  pcs
      Base unit incl. tubing
      1  pcs
      Travel bag
      1  pcs
      Spare diaphragm
      2  pcs
      Travel cover
      2  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Intuitive assembly
      • Easy cleaning
      • Fully compatible range

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Soft massage cushion
      Gentle stimulation
      Settings
      • 3 Expression settings
      • 1 Stimulation mode
      More milk in less time
      The perfect time saver

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
    • *A randomised controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).
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