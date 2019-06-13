Breast milk rules: breast milk storage time



First, let’s look at the ins and outs of how to store breast milk after pumping.

Breast milk is pretty durable provided it’s sealed in a sterilized airtight container and chilled at a consistent temperature. As a busy parent, you may not always have time to sterilize containers yourself, so you may find pre-sterilized disposable storage bags useful - easy to store and freezer-safe. How long the milk lasts will depend on where you store it. Here’s a quick rundown of the breast milk storage rules: Room temperature: up to four hours

Refrigeration: up to five days at 39.2°F (4°C) or lower

Freezer: up to six months 1 If all this sounds like a lot to remember, fear not! The best way to avoid any confusion when storing breast milk is to label all your containers with use-by dates. Use the oldest milk first.



Of course, sometimes you might need to transport milk, so use an insulated cool bag on those occasions.

You might be wondering if you can let breast milk stand and then chill. Unfortunately not. The key to not spoiling breast milk is to keep it at a consistent temperature – so if you’re planning on refrigerating or freezing it’s best to do this as soon as possible. If you’re struggling to produce enough milk, our article on how to increase milk supply is here to help.