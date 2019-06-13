5 of the Most Common Breastfeeding Issues and How to Solve Them

8 min. read Like all the best things in life, breastfeeding can be exciting and scary. Preparing for breastfeeding is a great place to start, but for some moms, there are hiccups and breastfeeding problems that come along with those precious moments shared when feeding baby. These are part of your breastfeeding journey, but having clear answers to your breastfeeding questions can help put your mind at rest. If your baby won’t latch, your nipples are cracked or if you’re experiencing overall breastfeeding pain, you’re not alone, and here you’ll find some tips and techniques to help you through. We’re right by your side, but our advice doesn’t replace that of your healthcare professional. Always consult your doctor if you’re worried about your breastfeeding issues.
8 min. read
Like all the best things in life, breastfeeding can be exciting and scary. Preparing for breastfeeding is a great place to start, but for some moms, there are hiccups and breastfeeding problems that come along with those precious moments shared when feeding baby. These are part of your breastfeeding journey, but having clear answers to your breastfeeding questions can help put your mind at rest.
If your baby won’t latch, your nipples are cracked or if you’re experiencing overall breastfeeding pain, you’re not alone, and here you’ll find some tips and techniques to help you through. We’re right by your side, but our advice doesn’t replace that of your healthcare professional. Always consult your doctor if you’re worried about your breastfeeding issues.
Latching can take a little time, but be gentle on yourself: you’ve both got this. Trouble latching is one of the most common breastfeeding problems, and it can be one of the reasons that breastfeeding hurts at times. If your baby won’t latch, there are several problems that could arise as a result, which is why it is important to ask for help if you and your baby are struggling to achieve a good latch. Clues that your baby may not be latching correctly may include the following: Here are a few breastfeeding tips to keep in mind to help encourage your baby to latch properly:
Latching can take a little time, but be gentle on yourself: you’ve both got this. Trouble latching is one of the most common breastfeeding problems, and it can be one of the reasons that breastfeeding hurts at times.
If your baby won’t latch, there are several problems that could arise as a result, which is why it is important to ask for help if you and your baby are struggling to achieve a good latch. Clues that your baby may not be latching correctly may include the following:
Here are a few breastfeeding tips to keep in mind to help encourage your baby to latch properly:
In the early days, it’s quite common to experience some tenderness on your nipples. But that doesn’t mean that you must bear the pain. Breastfeeding pain can be linked to multiple causes, from skin sensitivity to poor positioning. The following tips can help you manage the problem in the first few days: If the pain persists, you should seek advice from your lactation consultant to quickly troubleshoot. Sometimes if problems persist too long, it can lead to breast problems such as lower milk supply or mastitis.
In the early days, it’s quite common to experience some tenderness on your nipples. But that doesn’t mean that you must bear the pain. Breastfeeding pain can be linked to multiple causes, from skin sensitivity to poor positioning. The following tips can help you manage the problem in the first few days:
If the pain persists, you should seek advice from your lactation consultant to quickly troubleshoot. Sometimes if problems persist too long, it can lead to breast problems such as lower milk supply or mastitis.
Another common issue among mothers who choose to breastfeed is cracked nipples, often caused by a shallow latch. This is when your baby is not getting enough of the breast tissue in their mouth and sucks on your nipple instead, which can cause cracked or sore nipples. It should be dealt with promptly to avoid worsening the pain or causing infection. Here are some of the best ways to soothe and protect your nipples so you’re able to comfortably breastfeed:
Another common issue among mothers who choose to breastfeed is cracked nipples, often caused by a shallow latch. This is when your baby is not getting enough of the breast tissue in their mouth and sucks on your nipple instead, which can cause cracked or sore nipples. It should be dealt with promptly to avoid worsening the pain or causing infection.
Here are some of the best ways to soothe and protect your nipples so you’re able to comfortably breastfeed:
It is common to produce a strong milk flow when establishing your milk supply as a new mom. This fast flow of milk could be causing your baby to choke, cough, or spit up milk during feedings. While this problem typically goes away as your supply stabilizes, there are a few techniques that can help you in the meantime:
It is common to produce a strong milk flow when establishing your milk supply as a new mom. This fast flow of milk could be causing your baby to choke, cough, or spit up milk during feedings. While this problem typically goes away as your supply stabilizes, there are a few techniques that can help you in the meantime:
The beautiful thing about the female body is that no one pair of breasts are the same. Nipples come in all different shapes and sizes. Some are flat, some are inverted, and some are large. Because your newborn must latch fully onto the nipple and breast to successfully breastfeed, inverted or flat nipples require a little extra help to help your baby latch on successfully. First know you are not alone: up 10% of women experience the same issue.1 Here are some helpful tips if you are breastfeeding with flat or inverted nipples:
The beautiful thing about the female body is that no one pair of breasts are the same. Nipples come in all different shapes and sizes. Some are flat, some are inverted, and some are large.
Because your newborn must latch fully onto the nipple and breast to successfully breastfeed, inverted or flat nipples require a little extra help to help your baby latch on successfully. First know you are not alone: up 10% of women experience the same issue.1 Here are some helpful tips if you are breastfeeding with flat or inverted nipples:
If you experience breastfeeding pain or discomfort, remember that this is common but not something that you have to grin and bear. Whether it be your first time breastfeeding or your fourth child, every baby and mother duo are different and no one breastfeeding journey is like another. Discover how to properly care for your breasts so that you can enjoy your breastfeeding journey. Part of the beauty of parenthood is getting to know your baby. Breastfeeding allows you to enjoy precious skin-to-skin moments together with your newborn, allowing you both to experience a moment of closeness and wellbeing.
If you experience breastfeeding pain or discomfort, remember that this is common but not something that you have to grin and bear. Whether it be your first time breastfeeding or your fourth child, every baby and mother duo are different and no one breastfeeding journey is like another. Discover how to properly care for your breasts so that you can enjoy your breastfeeding journey.
Part of the beauty of parenthood is getting to know your baby. Breastfeeding allows you to enjoy precious skin-to-skin moments together with your newborn, allowing you both to experience a moment of closeness and wellbeing.
1 ScienceDirect - Prevalence of inverted and non-protractile nipples in antenatal women who intend to breast-feed
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.