All of Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and installation. In case you encounter any difficulties while installing or using your product, we recommend that you first read the user manuals and understand the operating instructions or the information in the support section of this website.
In the unlikely event of failure during the warranty period, consumers are encouraged to contact our Consumer Care team prior to visiting our Philips Authorized Service Center to have their product checked. Philips warranty only covers manufacturer's defects. Parts and all accessories and wear and tear parts will not be covered under manufacturer's warranty.
Please find Philips Warranty Terms & Conditions as below:
|
Product category
|
Warranty period
|
Domestic Appliances
|
24 months
|
Shaving & Beauty
|
24 months
|
Sonicare
|
24 months
|
Mother & Child care *Electronic products only
Mother & Child care
*Electronic products only
|
24 months
The warranty begins on the date of purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated above. If any defect due to faulty materials and/or workmanship occurs within the warranty period, Philips will repair or service the product for free and the warranty will continue from the date of original purchase.
The Philips warranty applies, provided the product has been handled properly for its intended use and in accordance with the operating instructions. When claiming repairs under warranty, customers are required to provide the Purchase Receipts / Philips Warranty card with the Date Of Purchase Stamped on it.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
The Philips Warranty does not apply if:
- The purchase documents have been altered in any way or made illegible.
- The model- and/or serial number on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- The purchase documents and Warranty card are not provided when servicing is required
- Repairs or product modifications and alterations have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or personnel.
- The product is being used for commercial purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse or misuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the recommended operations of the product.
- The defect is caused by connection to peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended by Philips.
- The unit has been damaged - including but not limited to damage by pets, lightning, abnormal voltage, water or fire, natural disaster or transport accident.
- The product is defective due to wear of parts, which can be considered as consumable parts by their nature
- The accessories/parts such as battery, blade, drive coupling, dust bag, filter and any other external accessories/parts, which are worn out from normal use. The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, approved and/or authorized for the country where you use the product, which might occur in instances where the product has been purchased in another country other than that of its intended use.
For consumers with products with extended warranty, where consumer’s are required to register the product online within 3months from Date Of Purchase, failing to do so, Philips will not be able to honor the additional years of warranty.
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the operating instructions carefully for additional support, before contacting respective Philips Consumer Care Centre for assistance. The contact details are available on this website. Prior to contacting Philips Consumer Care Centre, please have available: - the original invoice or cash receipt, indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product - the product serial number or production week as indicated on the product. The model number and serial number or production week can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the operating instructions carefully for additional support, before contacting respective Philips Consumer Care Centre for assistance. The contact details are available on this website.
Prior to contacting Philips Consumer Care Centre, please have available:
- the original invoice or cash receipt, indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product
- the product serial number or production week as indicated on the product.
The model number and serial number or production week can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.