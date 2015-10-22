Home
For consumers
Back
For consumers
Products
Product support
Promotions
My Philips
Experience
For professionals
Back
For professionals
Healthcare
Lighting
Professional Display Solutions
Professional Dictation Solutions
B2B rewards programs solution
Professional Air Quality Solutions
About Philips
Back
About Philips
Company profile
News center
Future Health Index
Careers
Sustainability
Research
Design
Investor relations
Social Media
Intellectual Property and Standards
support search icon
Search terms
Malaysia
News Center
Philips announces Fourth Quarter and Annual results 2015
Read more
Latest news
Philips announces its SmartPath to dStream Upgrades
December 01, 2020 - Hospital Seberang Jaya and Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim embrace smart approach to digital broadband MR with Philips SmartPath to dStream
Philips Steps Up its Innovation Efforts in Air Purification To Improve Indoor Air Quality
November 27, 2020 - Philips launches Air Purifier 3000i Series to help improve clean air delivery that keeps pollutants, bacteria and viruses at bay.
Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat enhances its Radiology department with the Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS -
November 04, 2020 - Philips announces the Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS, a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system that aims to find the shortest path to the best care, in partnership with Putra Specialist Hospital Batu Pahat.
Philips Launches the Latest Shaver Series S1000 for an Effortless Clean Shaven Look
October 20, 2020 - Philips announces the latest addition to its Men’s Grooming category, the all-new Philips S1000, that offers a seamless shaving experience for men. Philips’ Rotary and Skin Guard technology ensures an effortless clean shave without the nicks and cuts, giving consumers a hassle-free way to achieve their sharpest look.
Philips Introduces Intelligent SenseIQ Technology for Healthy Hair - News| Philips
October 09, 2020 - Philips is launching the new Philips Hair Dryer and Straightener Prestige with SenseIQ technology, a personalized solution to hair styling that senses, adapts and cares for your hair.
Younger healthcare professionals resilient despite COVID-19, FHI 2020 study finds
October 08, 2020 - In first global survey of its kind on younger generation of healthcare professionals, Philips’ Future Health Index 2020 study reveals the experiences, challenges and aspirations of APAC’s younger healthcare workers as they bear the responsibility of charting the country’s future healthcare needs.
All press releases
Follow us
Global News Center
Global News Center
Get the latest news and speeches and download photos, videos and logos from Philips' English-language global news center.
Subscribe
Annual report 2015
Read more
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove