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Music to calls, flow through your day
Always be working it! These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds sound great, and they reduce wind noise. You can immerse in your tunes and enjoy clear calls on the go. Slip the charging case into your pocket and you’re set for the day.See all benefits
Noise canceling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.
When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!
These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.
Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. They'll stay protected and charging when you're not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
Touch controls on the earbud stalks keep things simple and multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap.
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.
You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.
You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear tips insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that helps diminish external noise. Plus, the stalks make these earbuds easy to insert and remove.
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