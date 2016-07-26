2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1305OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.
8.6mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
HappyCustomerImNOT
26/07/2016
US
Shortage after less than a month
The design and sound of these earphones are great, but after only a month, my right ear bud got a short in it and I was back at the store buying another pair (and brand).
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305WS Sports headphones with mic
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305WS Sports headphones with mic