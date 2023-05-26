Search terms

Neck and Shoulder Massager

Massage Shawl

PPM3521
  Cares for shoulders and neck
    Neck and Shoulder Massager Massage Shawl

    PPM3521
    Cares for shoulders and neck

    Cares for shoulders and neck

    Cares for shoulders and neck

    Cares for shoulders and neck

      Cares for shoulders and neck

      42℃ hot compress, gentle and comfort kneading

      • 6-finger kneading
      • Joint care of shoulder & neck
      • Warm compress

      Imitation of real-life massage,deeply soothes muscles.

      The massager adopts an innovative 6-claw kneading mechanism, which simulates a real-life 6-finger massage technique, grasping while rubbing both shoulders and neck to quickly relax the neck muscles.

      Large area massage, simultaneous care of shoulders and neck

      The massage claws can cover the neck and shoulders at the same time, kneading and squeezing the muscles, so that the neck and shoulders can be relaxed together.

      Warm compresses to promote blood circulation

      Using a large-area heating process, the sore shoulders and neck are supplemented with warm and hot compresses to promote blood circulation, so that the muscles can quickly relax and release fatigue;

      A variety of modes, not single massage

      There are 3 preset massage modes and rich massage techniques, so that the massage process is no longer single.

      Double pull straps design, easy to adjust the intensity

      Bilateral adjustable pull straps ensure that the massage head can fit the neck and shoulders, and the massage intensity can be adjusted by pulling force.

      Powered by lithium battery, not bound by cords

      The massage shawl can be used plugged or unplugged, not bound by the power cord. You do not need to wait for the charging process, and can easily use it anytime, anywhere;

      Adjust the intensity to meet your needs

      Preset 2 levels of massage intensity, the intensity of massage is up to you

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Color
        Dark blue
        Net weight
        1.96 kg
        Massage type
        • Kneading
        • Hot compress
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        580x400x200  mm
        Quantity of massage nodes
        6

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        12.8 V
        Auto shut-off time
        15 minutes
        Working power
        23 W
        Battery
        2200 mAh
        Charging current
        1 A
        Charging voltage
        12.8 V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

