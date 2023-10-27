Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Fitness and massager
All series
Neck and Shoulder Massager Massage Shawl
Support
PPM3521
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet - English
User manual - English
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you