Karaoke Idol for interactive excitement and great fun

Add more fun and excitement to your karaoke sessions. Karaoke Idol allows two or more singers to compete against each other for the crown. Singers take turns singing and the Philips karaoke scoring system analyzes how well each singer performs. After each performance, the system displays a humorous cartoon showing what it thought of the singer's ability as well as a score. The singer with the highest score at the end of the game wins the title of Karaoke Idol!