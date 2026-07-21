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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
DVD home theater player
Discontinued
Support
HTP3560K/98
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Quick start guide - English
User manual - English
All (4)
What types of USB or HDD devices are supported by my Philips player?
What file formats are supported on my Philips player?
Which DivX formats does my Philips player support?
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