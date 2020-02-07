Search terms

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    HR2223/00

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

    5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

    With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

    Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

    The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

    Strong 700 W motor

    Strong 700W motor for blending and mixing easily

    With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

    With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.

    Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

    Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.

    Will help to create a variety of local dishes

    A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.

    With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

    With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.

    ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

    The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Chopper
      Yes
      Included
      • Jar
      • Spatula
      • Filter
      • Mill

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      700  W
      Capacity jar
      2  l
      Working capacity jar
      1.5  l

    • Design

      Color(s)
      Lavender

    • General specifications

      Type of lid
      Removable
      Number of speed settings
      5 and pulse
      Prefix programs
      5+2
      Blade
      4 star blade
      Preset Button
      Piano Button
      Speed UI
      Piano Button

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless Steel
      Material jar
      Plastic SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

