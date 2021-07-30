2 year warranty
Unlimited variety of dishes
Enjoy unlimited variety of dishes with the Philips Multi-chopper accessory. Achieve perfect end result on different ingredients. Quick and easy to use and clean.
Chopper
Made of BPA-free materials.
You enjoy a 2-year warranty - which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
Enjoy your extra accessory with our Philips 5000 Series blenders: HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Mamaeni
30/07/2021
Indonesia
Produk ini sangat bermanfaat sekali buat saya
Karena produk ini sangat membantu saya berjualan sehari hari tanpa repot dan sangat canggih
Pros
Kualitas nya bagus
Cons
Bagi saya tidak ada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3210/55 Aksesori untuk Blender
Date of Use 2019-07-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR3210/55 Aksesori untuk Blender
Date of Use 2019-07-29