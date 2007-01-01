Search terms

SmartTouch-XL

Electric shaver

HQ9190CC
  The best shaver from the world's no. 1
    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Cleaning
        • Automatic Cleaning System
        • Washable
        • Cleaning indicator
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Chromed display
        • Lacquer
        • LCD multipurpose display

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Stand
        Jet Clean System

