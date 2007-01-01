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    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    HQ9190CC

    Overall Rating / 5
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    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.

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    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

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    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

    Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

    Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

    Individually floating heads

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Jet Clean system

    Jet Clean system

    Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Stand
      Jet Clean System
      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Chromed display
      • Lacquer
      • LCD multipurpose display

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • SmartTouch Contour-following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock
      Cleaning
      • Automatic Cleaning System
      • Washable
      • Cleaning indicator
      Charging
      • Corded/cordless
      • Quick charge
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      10 days

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