2 year warranty
Connect with HomeID
16-in-1 Airfryer
7.2L (1.4kg)
Rapid Air Technology
The intuitive HomeID app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it a must-have companion at meal times. You can go beyond healthy frying and discover interesting and flavourful new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely from the app.
The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.
Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.
4.3
of 5
90
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
ronlulu
05/06/2025
Australia
much easier to clean and more power
I had a 4year old xl which i thought was the best,but the new 5000 series is better in every way
This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected
This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected
Ken45
24/05/2025
Australia
Great to use and features unlimited
Because the product is great for all ages and versatile in the way it cooks
This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected
This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected
Honda 101
18/04/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Best ever
Absolutely love this air fryer it’s used every day and is a game changer so quick. This is the best small appliance I have owned.
This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected
This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected
Number of recipes may vary per country
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880