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  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
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  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
  • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals

Airfryer5000 Series XXL Connected

HD9285/91

4.3
| (90) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals
The Philips 5000 Series XXL Connected Airfryer is a powerful and versatile cooking appliance with up to 16 cooking functions thanks to our RapidAir+ Technology's superior heat circulation for delicious and evenly cooked dishes.
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Pair with the HomeID app

Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals

  • Connect with HomeID

  • 16-in-1 Airfryer

  • 7.2L (1.4kg)

  • Rapid Air Technology

Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

The intuitive HomeID app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it a must-have companion at meal times. You can go beyond healthy frying and discover interesting and flavourful new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely from the app.

Full versatility and multifunctionality, all-in-one airfryer

Full versatility and multifunctionality, all-in-one airfryer

The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living everyday

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living everyday

Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

90

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

05/06/2025

Australia

Australia

much easier to clean and more power

I had a 4year old xl which i thought was the best,but the new 5000 series is better in every way

This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected

This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected

24/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Great to use and features unlimited

Because the product is great for all ages and versatile in the way it cooks

This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected

This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected

18/04/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Best ever

Absolutely love this air fryer it’s used every day and is a game changer so quick. This is the best small appliance I have owned.

This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected

This review was made for Airfryer HD9285/90 5000 Series XXL Connected

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Disclaimers

  1. Number of recipes may vary per country

  2. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  3. Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880