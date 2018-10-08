2 year warranty
Discontinued
Discover fuller flavours
This steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.
9 L 900 W
Manual timer
The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
4.3
of 5
12
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
James
08/10/2018
Singapore
Good steamer
I use this to make hot my food conveniently and (healthily) because it is just steam.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer
Wei_LoonNg
20/06/2012
Singapore
Fantastic product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer
AnupamaParthasarathy
29/01/2012
Singapore
A great product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer