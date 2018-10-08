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2 year warranty

  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours

Discontinued

Steamer

HD9120/56

4.3

| (12) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Discover fuller flavours

This steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.

See all benefits

Add your own taste with the flavour booster

Discover fuller flavours

  • 9 L 900 W

  • Manual timer

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

60-minute timer

60-minute timer

60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts

Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

12

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

08/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Good steamer

I use this to make hot my food conveniently and (healthily) because it is just steam.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer

20/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Fantastic product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer

29/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

A great product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9120/01 Steamer

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