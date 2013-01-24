Search terms
Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron
A specially designed fragrance-retaining valve structure
Intelligently stores up to three common cooking programs, so you can select your favorite cooking program straight from "My favorites".
Six-degree sloping design, allowing you to use the cooker from the most comfortable position.
"Blaze pot" for better heat conduction
Enabling every grain well cooked
Innovative design, 10 main menus
Copper coating enhances heat conductivity. Even the rice in the middle of pot is heated evenly.
RoHS-compliant, European-standard inner lid
