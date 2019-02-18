2 year warranty
Discontinued
IH Heating
Original "Blaze Pot"
Metallic Latte
Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron
Enabling every grain well cooked
A specially designed fragrance-retaining valve structure
4.4
of 5
79
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
chloe11
18/02/2019
Malaysia
Great features! Very nice claypot rice
Use it in cooking the claypot rice. Is so perfect and well done! I would highly recommend this. Easy to use for a beginner like me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3175/62 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3175/62 Rice cooker
Soopinn
27/07/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Multi-functional cooker
I used the rice cooker to bake cake, boil red bean soup and cook clay pot rice. The outcome is good. I am amaze that the rice cooker can boil the red bean so well, the red bean soften in 45 mins. To have such soft texture, I usually have to use slow cooker to boil the red bean overnight or use stove to boil red bean for at least 3-4 hours. Thus using Philip rice cooker at boil red bean soup really save my electricity and gas. Besides, the nonstick feature is good, the clay pot rice is tasty and most importantly easy to clean up. So highly recommend this model of rice cooker, it is easy and convenient to use, high performance and price is reasonable.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3175/62 Rice cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3175/62 Rice cooker
evalai
27/07/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
A Fantastic Rice Cooker
I love this Rice Cooker, easy to remove inner pot , easy cleaning and easy to cook and not only for cooking rice, when i cooking my favorite Chinese dessert " Red bean soup " it can keeping warm for hours and never turn dried.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3175/62 Rice cooker
This review was made for Avance Collection HD3175/62 Rice cooker