Avance Collection

Rice cooker

HD3175/62
  Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked
    Avance Collection Rice cooker

    HD3175/62
    Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

    Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked

    Avance Collection Rice cooker

    Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

    Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked

      Great tasting rice with every grain well cooked

      With Patented "iSpiral IH" heating technology

      IH Heating
      Original "Blaze Pot"
      Metallic Latte
      Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

      Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

      Leading IH structure and micro-processor to form ultra-stron

      Patented "Fragrance-retaining valve"

      Patented "Fragrance-retaining valve"

      A specially designed fragrance-retaining valve structure

      Define personal preferences using "My favorites"

      Define personal preferences using "My favorites"

      Intelligently stores up to three common cooking programs, so you can select your favorite cooking program straight from "My favorites".

      Six-degree sloping lid design for comfortable use

      Six-degree sloping lid design for comfortable use

      Six-degree sloping design, allowing you to use the cooker from the most comfortable position.

      Copper coating enhances heat conductivity

      Copper coating enhances heat conductivity

      "Blaze pot" for better heat conduction

      Enabling every grain well cooked

      Enabling every grain well cooked

      Multi function for a variety choice

      Innovative design, 10 main menus

      Inner layers store full of heat and energy

      Copper coating enhances heat conductivity. Even the rice in the middle of pot is heated evenly.

      RoHS-compliant, European-standard inner lid

      RoHS-compliant, European-standard inner lid

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Non-stick innerpot
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • LED display
        • Preset cooking function
        • Power-on light
        Prefix programs
        10 menus

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        4  L
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220~240  V
        Power
        1500  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        365 x 280 x 225  mm

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic Latte & Star White
        Color of control panel
        Metallic Latte

