When it comes to cooking rice, did you know it’s not only the quality of the grains which makes a difference? The rice cooker you use can also determine if you end up with great-tasting grains. The new Philips Induction Heating Rice Cooker HD3175/62 is designed precisely to give you perfectly cooked and fragrant grains. You can enjoy a bowl of porridge using this rice cooker without having to keep a watchful eye on the stove. A click on the ‘Porridge’ setting will turn your grains into yummy porridge. It also can be tricky to cook brown rice perfectly. However, with all the brown rice settings done right, you won’t have to worry about cooking brown rice anymore. This rice cooker also has a curved base unlike most of the flat base cookers. The unique design of this cooker’s spherical "Blaze Pot" controls heat to flow in a circular motion for more even cooking, which is crucial when cooking tricky dishes like claypot rice. Made of high-quality copper coating, no doubt this rice cooker’s pot has a high-quality non-stick feature. And this commendable quality makes it easier for the inner rice pot to be cleaned. Rest assured that no bits of crusty rice will be formed to the sides of the pot. It also has a patented iSpiral IH induction heating technology and the copper coating enhances the heat conductivity with the inner layers store full of heat and energy. Thanks to these sturdy layers, every grain even the grain in the middle of pot is well cooked and can be kept warm for a longer period. And yes, you are looking at a RoHS compliant product. So, with a rice cooker that passed RoHS compliance, it totally saves you from worrying about chemical leakage due to overheating or any other chemical issues that could possibly happen. This rice cooker has an innovative design with a multi-function for a variety choice with 10 main menus. You can experiment a vast range of recipes, from cooking various types of rice to baking cake and boiling soup. The timer works on almost any sort of menu you can think of, which makes it super convenient to specify the cooking time even when you’re away from home and once your rice is ready, this cooker plays a melody. If you think rice cookers are only for cooking rice, think again. We love rice just as much as porridge, cake, and many other savoury and sweet treats. And this rice cookers work wonders and live up to do just that with a few setting clicks, providing a hassle-free feast for my family. Really worth buying!