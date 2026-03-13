Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Avance Collection Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD3175/62
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Rice cooker HD3175/62
Patented technology stepping out of traditional IH thanks to our leading IH structure and micro-processor form ultra-strong outside-in currents that enables every grain well cooked - English
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you