ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3115/62

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3115/62

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Great tasting rice, for all the family

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.

See all benefits

Long lasting 5-layer non-stick inner pot

Great tasting rice, for all the family

  • 5 layers inner pot

  • Big capacity of 1.8L

  • 5hr keep warm

  • 2 years warranty

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

High gloss non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Outer layer contains copper element for even cooking

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Simple awesome for my family of 5 persons

Simple design & usage. Perfect size for my family. Clean color scheme. Easy to operate. Very well priced.

Pros

Simple design and operation

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/62 Jar Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-05-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/62 Jar Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-05-07

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.