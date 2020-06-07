2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting rice, for all the family
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.
5 layers inner pot
Big capacity of 1.8L
5hr keep warm
2 years warranty
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Hika
07/06/2020
Malaysia
Simple awesome for my family of 5 persons
Simple design & usage. Perfect size for my family. Clean color scheme. Easy to operate. Very well priced.
Pros
Simple design and operation
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/62 Jar Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3115/62 Jar Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-05-07