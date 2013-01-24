Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Daily Collection

Jar Rice Cooker

HD3115/62
Overall Rating / 5
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    HD3115/62
    Overall Rating / 5

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR199.00

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours. See all benefits

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR199.00

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multicooker-and-rice-cooker
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Great tasting rice, for all the family

      Long lasting 5-layer non-stick inner pot

      • 5 layers inner pot
      • Big capacity of 1.8L
      • 5hr keep warm
      • 2 years warranty

      Smart heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain.

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 5 hours

      Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 5 hours.

      Extra large 1.8L capacity serves up to 12 people

      Extra large 1.8L capacity, ideal to serve up to 12 people.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Type of lid
        Fixed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        230  V
        Power
        800  W

      • Design

        Color
        • Grey
        • White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item