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Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3115/62

Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

HD3115_UM_62 - English

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours. - English

  • PDF file
  • 21 October 2026

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