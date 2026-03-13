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2 year warranty
Daily Collection Sandwich maker
Discontinued
Support
HD2384/70
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User Manual Philips Sandwich maker - English
Making a sandwich is easy with this Philips Sandwich maker! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! - English
There is smoke coming out of my Philips Sandwich or Panini Maker