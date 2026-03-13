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2 year warranty

Daily Collection Sandwich maker

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionSandwich maker

HD2384/70

Daily Collection Sandwich maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Sandwich maker - English

  • PDF file, 828.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Making a sandwich is easy with this Philips Sandwich maker! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! - English

  • PDF file
  • 12 August 2026

Troubleshooting