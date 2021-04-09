ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2133/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2133/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2133/60
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2133/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2133/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker HD2133/60

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAll-In-One Cooker

HD2133/60

4.4

| (337) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine.

See all benefits

Fully customized cooking style and time

The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

  • Digital

  • 5 liter

  • 900 W

Auto pressure release to ensure safety

In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Durable and non-stick inner pot

Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

337

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

09/04/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Perfect for your kitchen!

Great helper for me as working mom, especially while WFH during this MCO!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-03-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2021-03-09

03/08/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Super fast helper

Able to cook beef rendang in just 30 minutes. Just leave it and can do other task. 5 liter is just enough.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2020-02-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker

Date of Use 2020-02-02

11/03/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Amazing product!

Great purchase, I love my all in one cooker and I would highly recommend it!

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.