Viva Collection

All-In-One Cooker

HD2133/60
  The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs
    Suggested retail price: MYR599.00

    The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs

    With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR599.00

      Fully customized cooking style and time

      • Digital
      • 5 liter
      • 900 W
      Durable and non-stick inner pot

      Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design

      Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.

      9 safety protection systems

      9 safety protection systems to ensure worry-free cooking.

      Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

      Slow cook with high & low temperature up to 12 hours

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons

      Pressure cook with various direct menu buttons (Soup, Risotto, Rice, Steam, Meat/Poultry, Manual)

      Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

      Easy to program timer indicates the cooking progress

      Auto pressure release to ensure safety

      In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

      Saute/Sear with high & low temperature up to 2 hours

      Automatic keep warm for 12 hours, reheat functions

      Multi cook menus with recommended cooking time

      Multi cook menus (Yogurt, stew, bake) with recommended cooking time.

      Easy to control cooking progress

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        5  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        230  V
        Power
        900  W
        Efficiency level
        L3

      • Design

        Color
        Silver
        Color of control panel
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

