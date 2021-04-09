2 year warranty
Discontinued
The All-in-One Solution for your cooking needs
With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine.
Digital
5 liter
900 W
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
Easy-to-clean detachable inner lid design.
4.4
of 5
337
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
09/04/2021
Malaysia
Perfect for your kitchen!
Great helper for me as working mom, especially while WFH during this MCO!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-03-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2021-03-09
Faez24
03/08/2020
Malaysia
Super fast helper
Able to cook beef rendang in just 30 minutes. Just leave it and can do other task. 5 liter is just enough.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2020-02-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2133/60 All-In-One Cooker
Date of Use 2020-02-02
TayC2811
11/03/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Amazing product!
Great purchase, I love my all in one cooker and I would highly recommend it!
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker
This review was made for Viva Collection HD2237/72 All-in-One Multicooker