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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD2133/60
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EU Declaration of Conformity
With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. - English
I cannot open the lid of my Philips All in One Cooker
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