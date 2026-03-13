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2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionAll-In-One Cooker

HD2133/60

Viva Collection All-In-One Cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 631 kB
  • 13 March 2026

With intelligent cooking system, you can slow cook, pressure cook and mutli cook all in the one machine. - English

  • PDF file
  • 21 October 2026

Troubleshooting

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