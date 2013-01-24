Home
Rechargeable Stick Accessory

FC8079/01
    -{discount-value}

    The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua) and Series 5000 (Aqua). See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR199.00

    Suggested retail price: MYR199.00

    Compatible Products

      Clean soft surfaces fast

      • 1x Mini turbo brush
      The Mini Turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Mini turbo brush
        1x

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        FC6721-FC6729

