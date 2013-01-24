Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Mini turbo brush
The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua) and Series 5000 (Aqua). See all benefits
FC6721/01
FC6727/01
The Mini Turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush.
Contains
General specifications