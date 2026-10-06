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2 year warranty

All series

Rechargeable Stick Accessory

Discontinued

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Rechargeable Stick Accessory

FC8079/01

Rechargeable Stick Accessory

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua) and Series 5000 (Aqua). - English

  • PDF file
  • 6 October 2026

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