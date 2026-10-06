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2 year warranty
All series
Rechargeable Stick Accessory
Discontinued
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FC8079/01
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The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective thanks to the rotating and motorized brush. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua) and Series 5000 (Aqua). - English
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