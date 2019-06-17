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  • Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

    SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6727/01

    Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

    The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners.

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    SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

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    Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

    • 180° suction nozzle
    • 21.6V, up to 40 min
    • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
    • Mini turbo brush, extra filter
    Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.

    LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

    LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

    Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

    Up to 40 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-Ion batteries

    Up to 40 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-Ion batteries

    High performance 21.6V lithium ion batteries provide up to 40 minutes in normal mode and 20 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

    Mini turbo brush for fast clean of soft surfaces

    Mini turbo brush for fast clean of soft surfaces

    The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective.

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      180° suction nozzle
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Crevice tool
      • Integrated brush
      • Wall-mount docking
      • Extra washable filter
      Additional nozzle
      Mini turbo brush

    • Design

      Design features
      2-in-1
      Color
      Aqua Blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.48  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      80  dB
      Battery voltage
      21.6  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      40  minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      20  minute(s)
      Airflow (max)
      Up to 800  l/min

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.4  l
      Motor filter
      Washable filter*

    • Usability

      Carrying handle
      Top
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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    Accessories for this product

    • Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      FC8079/01

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    • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.
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