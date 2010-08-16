Technical Specifications

2 year warranty
Discontinued
CID3291/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3291. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Designed for Toyota Corolla EX
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
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