Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
  • -{discount-value}

    Similar products

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size
        6.2"
        Resolution
        800x480 pixels
        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        600
        Key illumination
        Blue/Red

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        Compression formats
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • MPEG4

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        • SD Card
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • WMA9
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 Channels
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        Memory card
        • SD
        • SDHC
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        AV input
        Composite (CVBS) x 2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        Bluetooth version
        2.0
        Parking camera input
        Yes (Switched on automatically in car reverse)

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        User Manual
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        Simplified Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        187.7  mm
        Product height
        145.9  mm
        Product width
        293.5  mm

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.