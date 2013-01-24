Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6013/63
Sonicare
  Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
    Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR102.00

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: MYR102.00

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

      Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

      Superior performance at a superior value

      • 3-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

      Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

      Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        3 C1 ProResults standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 2x more plaque*

          • than a manual toothbrush