Multi groomer

Choose your best multi groomer

Series 7000

16-in-1 trimmer

Series 7000
Series 7000

12-in-1 trimmer

Series 7000
Series 3000

8-in-1 trimmer

Series 3000

Choose your best multi groomer

Series 7000
Series 7000
Series 3000
Series 7000  
Series 7000
Series 3000  

16-in-1 trimmer

7000 series

12-in-1 trimmer

7000 series

8-in-1 trimmer

3000 series

12-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

8 tools for beard and hair trimming
Fully washable handle for easy cleaning
Turbo power for trimming through thick hair quickly
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 12 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

Suggested retail price: MYR291.00
MG7710/15

12-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

8 tools for beard and hair trimming
Fully washable handle for easy cleaning
Turbo power for trimming through thick hair quickly

Suggested retail price: MYR291.00
MG7710/15
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 12 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
Beard and hair trimming

Face and hair


Beard and hair trimming

12 tools for face, hair & body. This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.
Fully washable

Keep your groomer clean


Fully washable
The product is fully washable so it can be safely and conveniently rinsed under the tap.

Turbo power

Trim through the thickets hairs


DualCut technology

Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • Hairclipper
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Oil
      • Charging cord

    Suggested retail price: MYR291.00

    Compare multi groomer MG7710 with our other multi groomers

    Multigroom series 7000

    16-in-1 trimmer

    Multigroom series 7000

    MYR338.00*
    MG7730/15
    Compare features
    Multigroom series 7000

    12-in-1 trimmer

    Multigroom series 7000

    MYR291.00*
    MG7710/15
    Compare features
    Multigroom series 3000

    8-in-1 trimmer

    Multigroom series 3000

    MYR187.00*
    MG3730/15
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Head-to-toe grooming
    • 18 length settings
    • Turbo power
    • Head-to-toe grooming
    • 18 length settings
    • Turbo power
    • Beard and hair trimming
    • 18 length settings

    Ease of use
    • Fully washable
    • 2 + 3 year warranty*
    • Fully washable
    • 2 + 3 year warranty*
    • Fully washable
    • 2 + 1 year warranty*
    • No oil required

    Battery
    • NiMh battery
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge in 60 mins
    • NiMh battery
    • 50 min run time
    • Quick charge in 60 mins
    • NiMh battery
    • 60 min run time
    • Full charge in 10 hours

    Included accessories
    • Full size metal trimmer
    • Detail trimmer
    • Detail foil shaver
    • Nose trimmer
    • Bodygroomer
    • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
    • 12-setting stubble comb
    • Detail & eyebrow comb
    • 4 Hair combs
    • 10-setting body comb
    • Storage pouch
    • Oil
    • Charging cord
    • Wide hair clipper
    • Body shaver
    • Body skin protector attachment
    • Full size metal trimmer
    • Detail trimmer
    • Detail foil shaver
    • Nose trimmer
    • Body groomer
    • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
    • 12-setting stubble comb
    • Detail & eyebrow comb
    • 3 Hair combs
    • 10-setting body comb
    • Storage pouch
    • Oil
    • Charging cord
    • Full size metal trimmer
    • Detail trimmer
    • Detail foil shaver
    • Nose trimmer
    • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
    • Detail & eyebrow comb
    • 3 Hair combs
    • Storage pouch
    • Charging cord
    * Suggested retail price
    * Get Additional Warranty once your register your product within 3 months of purchase date.

