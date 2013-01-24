Search terms
Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 3000 comfortably trims nose, ear and eyebrow hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to provide an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.
Our Protective Guard System provides a cover over the blades designed to ensure they will never be in touch with your skin while safely guiding your hair towards the cutting element. The Protecive Guard has been engineered to make trimming comfortable and safe, minimizing missed hair whilst protecting against hair pulling, tugging or nicks and cuts.
Our innovative cutter is dual-sided to ensure all hair are cut quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction. The blades are made of durable stainless steel and designed to last.
Easily turn on/off your device with one hand. The textured handle gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.
This trimmer is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.
This trimmer runs on one AA battery that is included in the box, so your trimmer is ready to use right away. To change the battery, open the device by gently turning the bottom part to the left. Pull the bottom towards yourself to reach the battery compartment.
All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide guarantee.
