FACE Stylers and grooming kits
Decision
FACE Stylers and grooming kits (6)
(
6
)
Product type
Beard trimmers
3
OneBlade
0
Multigroomers
2
Detail and nose trimmers
1
Versatile products
0
-{discount-value}
Beardtrimmer series 5000
Beard trimmer
BT5502/15
0.2mm precision settings
Self-sharpening metal blades
Up to 90min use/1hr charge
Lift & Trim PRO system
Overall rating
4.2/ 5
(114)
MYR299.00
*
View product
Compare
-{discount-value}
Beardtrimmer series 3000
Beard trimmer
BT3206/14
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
45 min cordless use/10h charge
Lift & Trim system
Overall rating
4.5/ 5
(143)
MYR165.00
*
View product
Compare
-{discount-value}
Beardtrimmer series 1000
Beard trimmer
BT1214/15
Stainless steel blades
60 min cordless use/8h charge
USB charging
4 stubble and beard combs
Overall rating
3.8/ 5
(64)
MYR102.00
*
View product
Compare
-{discount-value}
Multigroom series 7000
14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
MG7720/15
14 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120 min run time
Showerproof
Overall rating
4.5/ 5
(428)
MYR299.00
*
View product
Compare
-{discount-value}
Multigroom series 3000
8-in-1, Face and Hair
MG3730/15
8 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60 min run time
Rinseable attachments
Overall rating
4.5/ 5
(230)
MYR187.00
*
View product
Compare
-{discount-value}
Nose trimmer series 3000
Nose, ear & eyebrow trimmer
NT3650/16
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs, pouch
Overall rating
/ 5
View product
* Suggested retail price
