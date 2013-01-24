Search terms
Shave the way that feels right.
Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness
NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.
Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding
Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.
Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings
Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.
Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging
Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.
|
Shaver S9000 Prestige
SP9860/13
MYR1,599.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
|
Shaver S9000
S9111/12
MYR942.00*
Wet and dry electric shaver
|
Shaver series 7000
S7910/16
MYR849.00*
Wet and dry electric shaver
|
Shaver series 6000
S6630/11
MYR629.00*
Wet and dry electric shaver
|
Shaver series 5000
S5420/04
MYR461.00*
Wet and dry electric shaver
|
Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
Closeness
Skin Comfort
Batter: Usage / charging time
Also includes
