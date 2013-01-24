Home
    A light, breathable pacifier

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra large holes to keep skin dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out. See all benefits

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

      Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

      Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

      When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

      Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          • Charge the ultra air night soother in day/home light for at least one hour
          • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand