Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Courgette Stuffed with Ground Meat

Main course – 2 portions | snack – 4 portions

Servings persons, Preparation time 20 minutes, Cooking time: 20 minutes
0-30 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Main courses
Cheese
Airfryer
Meat

Ingredients

  • 1 large courgette (approx. 400 g)
  • 50 g feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ tablespoon mild paprika powder
  • 200 g lean ground beef
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Shallow bowl, diameter 15 cm

Directions

  • Cut the ends off the courgette and cut it into six equal parts. Set the parts upright and carve them out with a teaspoon to 1/2 cm off the sides and 1 cm off the bottom. Sprinkle the inside with a little salt.
  • Preheat the AirFryer to 180°C.
  • Mix the ground beef with the feta cheese, garlic, paprika powder and pepper to taste and mix well. Divide the ground beef into six equal portions. Fill the hollow courgette parts with ground beef and press in the mixture. Smooth the top with a moist hand.
  • Put the courgette in the bowl and place the bowl in the basket. Slide the basket into the AirFryer and set the timer to 20 minutes. Bake the stuffed courgette until it is brown and done. Delicious with yellow rice and roasted cherry tomatoes.
Courgette Stuffed with Ground Meat

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related Products