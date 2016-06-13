The new Philips Kitchen Machine offers unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! The innovative kneading hook mimics kneading by hand and planetary mixing action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, which resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients so you can make the best dough for bread or pizza’s.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
With the Philips Kitchen machine you can knead, mix, whisk, mince and much more! In these videos you will see how to use all the fantastic accessories with the Philips Kitchen machine including Blender, Food Processor, Citrus Press, Mill, and Meat Mincer and how these can help you create a homemade meal in a fast and easy way!
With the Philips Kitchen machine you can knead, mix, whisk, mince and much more! In these videos you will see how to use all the fantastic accessories with the Philips Kitchen machine including Blender, Food Processor, Citrus Press, Mill, and Meat Mincer and how these can help you create a homemade meal in a fast and easy way!
See how much Philips Kitchen machine will enrich your life and make your cooking/baking moments even more enjoyable!
See how versatile Philips Kitchen machine is and how easily it can help you to create a homemade meal in just 30 minutes!
See how to use all the fantastic accessories with the Philips Avance Kitchen machine including Blender, Food Processor, Citrus Press, Mill, and Meat Mincer
See how easy it is to make pizza with the Philips Kitchen machine
See how to make the perfect Meringues with the Philips Kitchen machine
*Accessory may vary under different model number, please find it in product details.
Using the Philips kitchen machine provides you with 2 extra helping hands in the kitchen. You can use the kitchen machine to knead dough and mix whipped cream or egg whites. If you love to bake, you can't live without a kitchen machine! But besides mixing and kneading, you can also cut ingredients for a healthy salad, blend smoothies and even mince meat! Explore the great Philips recipes that you can make with the Kitchen machine via the recipe button below.
Using the Philips kitchen machine provides you with 2 extra helping hands in the kitchen. You can use the kitchen machine to knead dough and mix whipped cream or egg whites. If you love to bake, you can't live without a kitchen machine! But besides mixing and kneading, you can also cut ingredients for a healthy salad, blend smoothies and even mince meat! Explore the great Philips recipes that you can make with the Kitchen machine via the recipe button below.
Viva Collection
Kitchen Machine
HR7915/00
Viva Collection
Kitchen Machine
HR7920/90
Avance Collection
Kitchen Machine
HR7958/01
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.