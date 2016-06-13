Search terms

    The new Philips Kitchen Machine offers unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought! The innovative kneading hook mimics kneading by hand and planetary mixing action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, which resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients so you can make the best dough for bread or pizza’s.

    Planetary Mixing Action for thoroughly mixed ingredients

    Metal kneading hook, whisk and beater, designed to perform

    Unique open arm for full bowl access, easier to attach tools

    Powerful 1000 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results

    7 speeds and pulse give maximum control for unlimited variety of recipes

    Planetary Mixing Action

     

    Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

    Strong metal bowl tools

     

    Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump free dough.

    Unique open arm for easier use

     

    The open arm swings up in a practical position so you can easily attach and detach the bowl tools. It can be closed again with a simple one hand push. The open arm also offers you full bowl access, a practical feature when checking consistency or adding ingredients. 

    Create a homemade meal in just 30 minutes!

     

    With the Philips Kitchen machine you can knead, mix, whisk, mince and much more! In these videos you will see how to use all the fantastic accessories with the Philips Kitchen machine including Blender, Food Processor, Citrus Press, Mill, and Meat Mincer and how these can help you create a homemade meal in a fast and easy way!

    Lifestyle Video

    See how much Philips Kitchen machine will enrich your life and make your cooking/baking moments even more enjoyable!

    Avance Video

    See how versatile Philips Kitchen machine is and how easily it can help you to create a homemade meal in just 30 minutes!

    How to use Video

    See how to use all the fantastic accessories with the Philips Avance Kitchen machine including Blender, Food Processor, Citrus Press, Mill, and Meat Mincer

    Pizza Video

    See how easy it is to make pizza with the Philips Kitchen machine

    Merighne Video

    See how to make the perfect Meringues with the Philips Kitchen machine

    Blender Jar

    Blender Jar

    The high performing blender attachment with a 4 star blade blends fruit, purees vegetables, crushes ice effortlessly. So you can enjoy smoothies, sauces, dips or baby food in minutes.*

    Metal Bowl

    Metal Bowl

    Large 4L metal bowl can knead up to 1300 grams of dough so you can make up to 4 12" pizzas in one go. The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour while the splash guard cover prevents splashing when in use.

    7 Speed Control

    7 Speed Control

    Whether you want to use the Philips Kitchen machine to knead, mix, whisk or mince meat, the multiple speeds and pulse will give maximum control for an unlimited variety of recipes.

    Food Processor

    Food Processor

    Easy to attach food processor bowl with dedicated discs for slicing, chopping, shredding or granulating all variety of ingredients from vegetables to nuts to cheese.*

    Bowl Tools

    Bowl Tools

    Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump free dough.*

    Meat mincer

    Meat Mincer

    Metal self feeding mincer that minces xxx gms of meat per second. With special cleaning tool to easily and thoroughly clean the mincing screen.*

    Citrus Press

    Citrus Press

    With this handy citrus press attachment you can easily prepare delicious homemade fresh juice in minutes.*

    Mill

    Mill

    Use the mill accessory to grind a very wide variety of hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts, chocolate, dried chili and peppers.*

    *Accessory may vary under different model number, please find it in product details.

    Philips Kitchen machine recipes

     

    Using the Philips kitchen machine provides you with 2 extra helping hands in the kitchen. You can use the kitchen machine to knead dough and mix whipped cream or egg whites. If you love to bake, you can't live without a kitchen machine! But besides mixing and kneading, you can also cut ingredients for a healthy salad, blend smoothies and even mince meat! Explore the great Philips recipes that you can make with the Kitchen machine via the recipe button below.

