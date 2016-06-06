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  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes
  • 3 pizzas in 3 minutes

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKitchen Machine

HR7920/90

2.7

| (7) Reviews

3 pizzas in 3 minutes

This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs.

See all benefits

Powerful 300W motor, planetary mixing action

3 pizzas in 3 minutes

  • 300 W

  • Variable speed

  • 3 beaters

  • 4 L Metal bowl

3 bowl tools for kneading, mixing and whipping

3 bowl tools for kneading, mixing and whipping

3 metal bowl tools for kneading, mixing, whipping all kinds of ingredients.

Multiple speeds for maximum control

Multiple speeds for maximum control

Slow speed for smooth kneading, high speed for efficient whisking

Pouring shield to prevent splashing

Pouring shield to prevent splashing

Pouring shield to prevent ingredients from splashing out of the bowl.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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2.7

of 5

7

Reviews

3

06/06/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good Machine for the home use

Bought this at RM599 and it did a very good job in making bread dough. I got the gluten windows I want after 20-30 mins of kneading. Hope it will last for few years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine

01/09/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Great looking and compact! Enough for home use.

Easy to operate. Modern design - great for leaving on counter top. Ideal for kneading dough for pizza and hong kong egg tarts. Bowl large enough for making 1.6kg cake. Easy to affix kneading and mixing tools. Sturdy operation with suction pads to hold machine firmly onto counter top.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine

09/03/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Useful for easy making Pizza dough

I bought this machine from Jurong Point Courts. I use this for making Pizza dough. Just spend 4mins and got well smooth Pizza dough. Just need to Spatula and guide dough for well mixing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine

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