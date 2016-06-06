2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7920/90
3 pizzas in 3 minutes
This Philips Kitchen Machine is the next evolution of our heritage in mixing appliances. With an elegant design that fits your modern kitchen and robust 300W motor that makes easy work of heavy mixing needs.
300 W
Variable speed
3 beaters
4 L Metal bowl
3 metal bowl tools for kneading, mixing, whipping all kinds of ingredients.
Slow speed for smooth kneading, high speed for efficient whisking
Pouring shield to prevent ingredients from splashing out of the bowl.
2.7
of 5
7
Reviews
Zulfi
06/06/2016
Malaysia
Good Machine for the home use
Bought this at RM599 and it did a very good job in making bread dough. I got the gluten windows I want after 20-30 mins of kneading. Hope it will last for few years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine
Jason22
01/09/2016
Singapore
Great looking and compact! Enough for home use.
Easy to operate. Modern design - great for leaving on counter top. Ideal for kneading dough for pizza and hong kong egg tarts. Bowl large enough for making 1.6kg cake. Easy to affix kneading and mixing tools. Sturdy operation with suction pads to hold machine firmly onto counter top.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine
Thet
09/03/2015
Singapore
Useful for easy making Pizza dough
I bought this machine from Jurong Point Courts. I use this for making Pizza dough. Just spend 4mins and got well smooth Pizza dough. Just need to Spatula and guide dough for well mixing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7920/90 Kitchen Machine