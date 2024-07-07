Search terms

Philips Support

How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?

Published on 07 July 2024
This article relates to the Philips Avent breast pumps shown below. 
 
To assemble your Philips Avent manual breast pump, follow the provided steps.

Note: Make sure that you have cleaned and disinfected all parts of the breast pump that come into contact with breast milk before use.

Assembling the manual breast pump

  1. Insert the (white) valve into the pump body from underneath. Push the valve in as far as possible (Figure 1).
  2. Screw the pump body clockwise onto the bottle until it is securely fixed (Figure 2).
  3. Insert the stem into the silicone diaphragm. Make sure that the stem is pushed through to the end (Figure 3).
  4. Insert the silicone diaphragm into the pump body from the top. Make sure that it fits securely around the rim by pressing down with your fingers to ensure a perfect seal (Figure 4).
  5. Attach the handle onto the diaphragm with the stem by hooking the hole in the handle over the end of the stem. Push down the handle onto the pump body until it clicks into place (Figure 5).
  6. Place the cushion into the pump body and make sure that the rim covers the pump body. Push the inner part of the cushion into the funnel against the line indicated with an arrow, and make sure that the edges of the cushion are properly sealed around the pump body (Figure 6). For the Essential manual breast pump SCF417 only: Press in between the petals to remove any trapped air.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF417/11 , SCF430/01 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage

Subscribe to our newsletter

* This field is mandatory

Exclusive promotions

Product launches

Tips and tricks

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?

Discover 
MyPhilips

Extended warranty on selected products

Easy access to product support

Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

Register now

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.